Seeing its first action in nearly two weeks thanks to weather and other postponements, LFO struggled to get its offense going on Wednesday and dropped a 4-2 Region 6-AAA game to visiting Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Colts jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings, but the Lady Warriors broke the ice in the bottom of the third as Heidi Johnson scored on a passed ball. Julie Shore picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly one inning later, cutting the deficit down to 3-2.
Unfortunately for fans of the Red-and-White, that would be the final run of the game for the home team. The Lady Colts tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth before slamming the door in the seventh.
Tatyanna Long was 1 for 3 and scored once for LFO, while Macy McGrew delivered a sacrifice. Breanna Johnson pitched the first 1.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk. She was replaced by Britni Newbille, who pitched the final 5.2 innings. The sophomore allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
LFO (4-5, 3-3) will be looking to right the ship on Thursday as Murray County comes to town for another region game. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.