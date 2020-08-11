A pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning proved to be more than enough support for Haley Stahl on Tuesday as she lifted the LFO Lady Warriors to a 6-0 home victory over LaFayette. It was the initial Region 6-AAA game of the season for both clubs.
Stahl pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. She finished with seven strikeouts and fanned the side in the fifth inning.
Only two LaFayette runners made it to second base and Stahl's defense helped her out by playing errorless softball and turning two inning-ending double plays, including one in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
The Lady Warriors (2-1, 1-0) picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, two coming on a double by Britni Newbille, who was the only LFO player to have multiple hits in the game.
Stahl, Auna Rolfe, Breonn Newbille and Lexie Downey each had an RBI to aid the cause, while Heidi Johnson added a double.
The Lady Ramblers (1-1, 0-1) had just three hits, two singles by Carlee Corbin and a double by Haven Yancy. Haynie Gilstrap pitched six innings. She gave up seven hits and one walk with one strikeout. She allowed just four earned runs as LaFayette committed three errors in the game.
LFO will travel to Whitfield County to face Coahulla Creek on Thursday as region play continues. Meanwhile, LaFayette will step out of region to host Dade County on Wednesday and Ridgeland on Thursday. First pitch for all three contests is 5:30 p.m.