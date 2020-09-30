Just days after scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Adairsville at home, 4-0, the LFO Lady Warriors had the tables turned on them on the road by those same Lady Tigers.
The Green-and-Gold scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning and picked up a 3-0 victory in a Region 6-AAA contest on Wednesday.
Breonn Newbille had the lone hit for the Lady Warriors, while Haley Stahl suffered the loss in the circle. She gave up just three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out four batters. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
LFO (12-9, 9-5) will host Rockmart in a make-up game on Oct. 6 that will have big implications in the final seeding for the region tournament.