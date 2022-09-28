SOFTBALL: LFO blanked at Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 28, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Lady Warriors managed just two hits on the afternoon and dropped an 8-0, five-inning decision at Bremen on Tuesday.Lakely Parrish and Britni Newbille had the hits for LFO, both singles. Breanna Johnson gave up six earned runs in four innings. She allowed 11 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.LFO dropped to 6-13-1 overall and 3-7 in Region 6-AAA play. They will travel to Chickamauga on Thursday to take on Gordon Lee. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: Show us the way, rich liberals! Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 Ringgold grandfather convicted of child molestation Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: 'We reiterate...' 22 min ago Morning brief: Gehlot meets MLAs with message of faith in Congress chief, and all the latest news 22 min ago Markets open in red as Sensex drops by 473 points; Nifty opens below 17,000 25 min ago Ohio girl, ‘tired of being picked on,’ brings gun onto school bus, reports say 33 min ago Garrett White, Nolan Wimbrough lead Northern boys soccer past Shippensburg 32 min ago