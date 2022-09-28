LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors managed just two hits on the afternoon and dropped an 8-0, five-inning decision at Bremen on Tuesday.

Lakely Parrish and Britni Newbille had the hits for LFO, both singles. Breanna Johnson gave up six earned runs in four innings. She allowed 11 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In