The LFO Lady Warriors found offense tough to come by in Gordon County on Thursday night as Sonoraville ace Taylor Long struck out 14 batters in a 3-0 win.
Long, who set the school's all-time career strikeout record earlier this week and now has over 650 K's to her credit, gave up just three hits on the night to keep the Lady Phoenix undefeated and still atop the Region 6-AAA standings.
Breonn Newbille, Heidi Johnson and Mylee Howard each had a single for the Lady Warriors. Lakely Parrish got the start in the circle, but was replaced after giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk in two innings. Reliever Breanna Johnson allowed four hits in four scoreless innings and walked two batters.
LFO (3-4, 2-2) will have another tough challenge on its hands Tuesday as Rockmart comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. region contest.