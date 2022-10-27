Heritage Generals

The No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in Class 4A going into the state playoffs will meet tomorrow night in Columbus with the loser seeing its season come to an end.

The No. 3-ranked Heritage Generals dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to No. 5 West Laurens in a first-round Elite Eight game on Wednesday, while No. 2 Whitewater saw a season-long 30-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Walnut Grove.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

