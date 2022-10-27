The No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in Class 4A going into the state playoffs will meet tomorrow night in Columbus with the loser seeing its season come to an end.
The No. 3-ranked Heritage Generals dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to No. 5 West Laurens in a first-round Elite Eight game on Wednesday, while No. 2 Whitewater saw a season-long 30-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Walnut Grove.
Heritage (22-7) and Whitewater (30-1) will now face off at 7 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.
The Generals fell behind 1-0 on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning, but tied up the game in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Harper Carstens singled and Macie Collins reached on an error before a clutch RBI-double by Jenna Ryans.
Then in the seventh, Heritage collected two hits with two outs and got both runners into scoring position. However, the Lady Raiders were able to snare a line drive to escape the jam.
But with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Alyssa Jones connected on a solo home run to give West Laurens the dramatic victory.
Addie Edwards pitched an outstanding game for Heritage, but suffered a very tough luck loss. The sophomore allowed just three hits without a single walk in 6.1 innings in the circle, while finishing the game with 14 strikeouts.
Bailee Hollis was 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Landry White matched Ryans by going 2 for 3 with a double, while Bree Wilson also had a double for the Generals.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.