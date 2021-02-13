Gordon Lee rising senior softball player Emma Langston was named by MaxPreps.com as one of the Top 25 players in the nation for the Class of 2022 this past Wednesday.
A three-time Walker County Co-Pitcher of the Year award winner, the future Georgia Bulldog is a 47-0 in the circle in three seasons for the Lady Trojans with an career ERA of 0.89. In 273.2 career innings pitched, she has recorded 349 strikeouts against just 54 walks.
Langston was the GACA Class A Public School Pitcher of the Year as a freshman and an All-State first team pick the past two seasons. She has also picked up three All-Region first team awards in 6-A and helped Gordon Lee to state championships in each of the past three seasons.
She is the only player from the state of Georgia named to the list, which also included Chattanooga Baylor pitcher Sydney Berzon, an LSU commitment.
The MaxPreps list was complied using high school accomplishments, statistics provided to MaxPreps, postseason local awards, and rankings services, including FloSoftball, Extra Inning Softball, and Softball America.