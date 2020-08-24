Two proud softball programs with a long-standing rivalry met again in Chickamauga on Monday and it would be homestanding Gordon Lee doubling up visiting Dade County, 4-2.
The Lady Trojans played small ball to score all four of their runs.
In the bottom of the first inning, Addison Sturdivant singled and moved all the way to third, following a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Ashlyn Schmidt. Sturdivant later came home on a sacrifice fly by Emma Minghini.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, Gordon Lee got three singles, a hit batter, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to put up two more runs. Sidney Gasaway and Madison Farrow each had RBI in the inning.
Sturdivant would lead off the fifth with a single and would eventually move to third before coming home on a groundout off the bat of Minghini to make it 4-0.
Dade County (6-2-1) would get two of the runs back in the top of the sixth. Ali Thompson had a one-out double and later scored on a single by Michaela Massey. Massey would steal second and before scoring on an RBI-hit by Kami Counts.
The Lady Wolverines would eventually load the bases with two outs, but a 1-3 put-out would end the inning and the threat.
Gordon Lee finished with seven hits on the afternoon. Allie Farrow matched Sturdivant with two base hits and Jordan Dyer picked up one. Schmidt also helped out with a pair of sacrifices during the game.
Emma Langston pitched all seven innings. She allowed just two earned runs on five hits with a pair of walks and 10 strikeouts. Counts took the loss after giving up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk. She struck out two batters in six innings.
Gordon Lee (4-2) will travel to take on Drew Charter School Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first Region 6-A Public game of the season.