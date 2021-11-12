Summer Burkett, who committed to playing softball at Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College before her senior season at LaFayette High School began, made her choice official on Wednesday by signing papers to continue her career with the Cougars.
"It's kind of crazy," she said. "I never thought I'd ever be able to go and play in college, but it was just a 'right place, right time' kind of thing. Now the reality is really setting in that I'm going to have to grow up and go live on my own."
However, she won't be living too far away, which was one of the reasons she said she chose Cleveland State.
"It's close to home and there's not a lot of other kids in your classes," she added. "It's kind of a small-town community where everybody knows everybody. I just really liked it. "
A second team All-Region selection in 2021, Burkett hit .266 with two doubles, one homerun, 10 RBIs, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases, while playing solidly in the outfield after moving from second base this past season.
"It's a lot more than the basehits she gets or the diving catches she makes in the outfield," said ProStar Fastpitch head coach Steve Chattin, Burkett's travel ball coach. "If we have optional (practice), Summer is there. If we have required (practice), Summer is there. She hits on her own. She comes to lessons. She's extremely supportive of her teammates and the coaching staff.
"As a coach, if you have a player that works extremely hard, has some God-given ability, and buys into what you're trying to accomplish, great things normally happen."
LaFayette head coach Meagan Base was in agreement.
"Summer is one of the those girls that's always there for summer workouts and, like Coach Chattin said, she is very supportive of her teammates," Base explained. "She's one of those hitters that not many pitchers want to see because she can go deep into the count and make them work. Of course, being in the outfield this year, she also made some incredible plays for us. She was a leader on and off the field and just a very good senior for us. We're going to miss her."
Burkett said she believed she would be an outfielder for the Cougars, but she planned on being a solid hitter for her new club.
"I'm definitely going to get some basehits and make some plays in the outfield," she said. "I'll bring a lot of spirit and definitely hype up my team, for sure."
"She's going to do great at Cleveland State," Base added. "Coach (Steve) Jaecks is going to help mold her into the player that she needs to become to get to go on to play at a four-year school."
Chattin added that he believed Cleveland State was the "best fit" for Burkett.
"One thing we stress (for our players) is to find the best fit for them going forward," he said. "There were other opportunities she could have pursued, but Summer found hers at Cleveland State. This gives her two years to get her academics under her belt.
"If she goes up there, enjoys it, and does well, there's going to be another opportunity for her to have another signing ceremony and go on to play at a four-year school."
Burkett said she is currently undecided on a major.