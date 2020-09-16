The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored perhaps their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night as they bested Sonoraville, 3-2, in a key Region 6-AAA contest in LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers scored twice in the fifth inning on a double, a pair a Sonoraville errors and a sacrifice fly to help seal the victory.
Heather Tucker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jaselyn Couch had a double and scored once, while Carlee Corbin had a hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Orange-and-Black.
Haynie Gilstrap outdueled Lady Phoenix ace Taylor Long. Gilstrap gave up just one earned run on five hits over seven innings. Long struck out seven batters and gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings. She also walked two batters.
LaFayette (6-9, 5-6) will travel to Ringgold on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.