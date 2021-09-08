Suki Williams went 3 for 3, scored twice and homered, but it was not enough to get LaFayette a victory as the Lady Ramblers dropped a 5-3 decision at Dade County on Wednesday.
It was the first game for the Orange-and-Black since an 8-7 victory over Ringgold on Aug. 24.
Williams scored LaFayette's first run of the game on a passed ball before blasting a solo shot to start off the top of the fourth inning.
LaFayette loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the sixth, but were unable to score. Olivia Free plated Jaselyn Couch with an RBI-double in the top of the seventh, but that would be all the offense the visitors could muster.
Olivia Acuff had the only other hit for the Lady Ramblers.
Ava Brown started in the circle and battled through five innings. She gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks before Free replaced her in the sixth. The freshman allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out one in a relief appearance.
LaFayette (4-5) will look to improve on its 2-1 record in Region 6-AAA play as North Murray pays a visit to south Walker County Thursday at 5:30 p.m.