The LaFayette Lady Ramblers continue to win the games they need to win and did so again Monday with a 7-3 home victory over Coahulla Creek as they improved to 9-3 in Region 6-AAA.
Olivia Free pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Jaselyn Couch had two hits, scored once and swiped two bases, while Suki Williams, Haynie Jane Gilstrap and Abby Sansing each knocked in a run.
LaFayette (11-8) will continue region play Tuesday with a road trip to Rockmart.