The Lady Ramblers of LaFayette fell into an 8-0 hole going into the bottom of the second inning and never recovered as they suffered a 9-1 home loss to Rockmart in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday.
Summer Burkett was the only LaFayette player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 3. Jaselyn Couch, Railee Lynn, Carlee Corbin and Madi Ashley had one hit apiece, while Ashley was credited with LaFayette's only RBI.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched into the second inning before being replaced. She gave up just three earned runs on four hits and three walks. Abby Gaoa pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. LaFayette hurt itself with three errors.
LaFayette (6-11, 5-8) will travel to Adairsville for a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday. The game was pushed up a day due to potential rain on Thursday.