The LaFayette Lady Ramblers led 2-1 in the top of the third inning on Thursday, but could not hold the lead and suffered a 5-2 loss at eighth-ranked Rockmart in a Region 6-AAA contest.
The Lady Jackets' comeback began with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and they added one final insurance run in the fourth.
Jaselyn Couch, Heather Tucker, Carlee Corbin and Abby Gaoa all had singles for the Lady Ramblers, while Summer Burkett was credited with the team's only RBI.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched the first 4.2 innings. She gave up three earned runs on four hits and five walks with two strikeouts, while Gaoa allowed two hits in 1.1 inning of of relief.
LaFayette (6-13, 5-10) will close the curtain on the regular season this coming Tuesday at second-ranked Coahulla Creek.