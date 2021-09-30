Facing a must-win game to keep their hopes for a top-two region seed alive, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a huge 9-1 home victory over Rockmart on Tuesday night. The victory came just 24 hours after a 2-1 loss to Rockmart in Polk County.
The Lady Jackets took a 1-0 lead on back-to-back doubles in the top of the second inning, only to see the Lady Ramblers take the lead in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Olivia Free.
But the bottom of the fourth would mean big trouble for Rockmart.
LaFayette loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before breaking the game wide open with six runs, all coming with two outs. Free, Olivia Acuff, Suki Williams and Summer Burkett all picked up RBIs in the inning, while Haynie Jane Gilstrap scored on a wild pitch.
Abby Sansing later delivered an RBI-single in the sixth inning to end the game.
Free finished with four RBIs. Burkett went 3 for 4 at the plate and Acuff picked up a pair of hits. Free also allowed just the one earned run on five hits in six innings of work in the circle. She finished with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (12-9, 10-4) will finish up the home portion of their regular season schedule on Thursday against Adairsville and they will close out the regular season Friday at Coahulla Creek. Wins in both games would give the Lady Ramblers the No. 2 seed for the region playoffs and guarantee them at least one state playoff series at home.