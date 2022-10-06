LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers maintained their hold on first place in Region 6-AAA with a 5-0 win at Ringgold on Thursday.

Emma Parker had an RBI-double in the top of the second to bring in Jocelyn McCallie with the first run and LaFayette would break it open with four runs in the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

