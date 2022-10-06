The LaFayette Lady Ramblers maintained their hold on first place in Region 6-AAA with a 5-0 win at Ringgold on Thursday.
Emma Parker had an RBI-double in the top of the second to bring in Jocelyn McCallie with the first run and LaFayette would break it open with four runs in the third.
The inning began with Haynie Gilstrap drawing a walk and Raven Yancy picking up a single before the runners moved into scoring position after a sacrifice from Olivia Acuff. Olivia Free then came through with a two-run single.
A two-out error loaded the bases and McCallie would race home from third on another error. Harley Perkins capped the inning and the scoring with an RBI-single.
The Lady Tigers got a two-out double from Bre Freeman in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to bring her in.
Ava Brown pitched four innings of two-hit ball for LaFayette. She had one strikeout, while Free pitched the last three innings, allowing one hit and fanning two.
Free, Perkins and Jaselyn Couch each had two hits for the Lady Ramblers.
Katy Thompson threw the first 2.2 innings for the Lady Tigers. She allowed three walks and struck out one batter. Emorie Coles struck out four and walked three in 4.1 innings of relief.
Riley Heard and Zoey DeFoor each had singles for Ringgold.
LaFayette (18-4-1, 11-2) will try to wrap up the region title and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs when they head to Bremen on Tuesday, looking to avenge one of its only two region losses on the year.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (10-14, 8-6) will be the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA in the postseason.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.