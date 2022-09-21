Raven Yancy drove in a pair of runs and Olivia Free pitched seven scoreless innings as the LaFayette Ramblers maintained their hold on the Region 6-AAA lead with a 3-0 home win over LFO on Tuesday.
Yancy had an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and picked up an RBI on a groundout in the third with Jaselyn Couch scoring both times. Then in the sixth, Olivia Acuff hit a two-out double before scoring on a single by Free.
Couch was 2 for 3 and was the only Lady Rambler with multiple hits. Emma Parker had two important sacrifices to help score runs. Free gave up six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in the complete game victory.
Heidi Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double for the Lady Warriors. Breonn Johnson also went 2 for 3, while Tot Long and Kloe Osborne each had singles.
Breanna Johnson got the start and pitched six innings. She gave up two earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out two.
With just six games left in the regular season, LaFayette (13-3-1 overall) is 7-1 in region play, while LFO (6-11-1) is 3-5 in the region. The Lady Warriors will travel to Ridgeland on Thursday, while the now No. 2-ranked Lady Ramblers will play an extremely important game at No. 5 Gordon Lee that same afternoon.
