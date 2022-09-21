LaFayette Ramblers

Raven Yancy drove in a pair of runs and Olivia Free pitched seven scoreless innings as the LaFayette Ramblers maintained their hold on the Region 6-AAA lead with a 3-0 home win over LFO on Tuesday.

Yancy had an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and picked up an RBI on a groundout in the third with Jaselyn Couch scoring both times. Then in the sixth, Olivia Acuff hit a two-out double before scoring on a single by Free.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

