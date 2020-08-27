The LaFayette Lady Ramblers pounded out a season-high 16 hits and gave up just two as they shut down Adairsville, 7-0 in a Region 6-AAA game Thursday night in south Walker County.
LaFayette scored three runs in the bottom of the second on five straight two-out hits. Madi Ashley and Miccaylah Thompson both had doubles, while Haven Yancy, Jaselyn Couch and Railee Lynn all delivered RBI-singles.
Four more runs would cross the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, three on a Carlee Corbin bases-loaded triple and one on an RBI by Haynie Gilstrap.
Gilstrap walked just one batter and struck out five in the complete-game victory. A total of 46 of the 61 pitches she threw went for strikes.
Couch, Corbin and Gilstrap all went 3 for 4, while Lynn, Ashley and Yancy all had two hits each.
LaFayette (3-6, 2-4) will entertain Gordon Lee in a non-region game on Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m.