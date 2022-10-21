LaFayette Ramblers

After breezing to a big victory over Cedar Grove in the opening game of their Class 3A Super Regional at Wesleyan on Thursday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell to the elimination bracket with a 4-0 loss to the host school later in the day.

Wesleyan, the No. 1-ranked team in the classification, got a 10-strikeout performance, who gave up just one hit and two walks in seven innings in the circle. Kutter was last year's Class A Private School Pitcher of the Year.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

