After breezing to a big victory over Cedar Grove in the opening game of their Class 3A Super Regional at Wesleyan on Thursday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell to the elimination bracket with a 4-0 loss to the host school later in the day.
Wesleyan, the No. 1-ranked team in the classification, got a 10-strikeout performance, who gave up just one hit and two walks in seven innings in the circle. Kutter was last year's Class A Private School Pitcher of the Year.
The Lady Wolves scored the initial run of the game on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning. Anna Kennedy added to the lead with a two-run homer in the second and Kennedy picked up an RBI-single in the sixth to cap the scoring.
LaFayette left two runners on base in the second inning, but did not get another base runner until the top of the seventh when Olivia Acuff broke up the no-hitter with single. The Lady Ramblers would put runners at second and third with two outs, but Kutter was able to finish off the complete-game victory.
Olivia Free pitched six innings for LaFayette. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk, while recording three strikeouts.
LaFayette (19-6-1) will take on Franklin County in the elimination bracket final at 3 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that game will have to defeat Wesleyan twice to earn the trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.