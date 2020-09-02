The LaFayette Lady Ramblers had just one runner reach base on Tuesday night as they dropped a 9-0 decision at Class AAA No. 2-ranked Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA game.
The Lady Colts led 2-0 after scoring twice in the second inning. They piled up seven more runs in the third to put the game away.
Jaselyn Couch drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, but was eventually left stranded at second base.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched three innings, allowing eight hits, but just two earned runs as the Lady Ramblers hurt themselves with five errors on the night. Abby Gaoa pitched one hitless inning of relief.
LaFayette (3-8, 2-5) will head to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday to face No. 9-ranked LFO in another region contest.