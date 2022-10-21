LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers advanced to the Wesleyan Super Regional final on Friday afternoon with a 9-0 victory over Franklin County.

LaFayette opened the game with three straight singles in the bottom of the first inning. The third single, coming off the bat of Olivia Acuff, drove in Jaselyn Couch and Raven Yancy to give the Lady Ramblers a 2-0 lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

