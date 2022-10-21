The LaFayette Lady Ramblers advanced to the Wesleyan Super Regional final on Friday afternoon with a 9-0 victory over Franklin County.
LaFayette opened the game with three straight singles in the bottom of the first inning. The third single, coming off the bat of Olivia Acuff, drove in Jaselyn Couch and Raven Yancy to give the Lady Ramblers a 2-0 lead.
The lead would remain at two runs into the bottom of the fourth when LaFayette exploded for seven runs, all with two outs.
Acuff and Suki Williams both had RBI-doubles in the inning. Yancy and Emma Parker both delivered two-run singles, while Couch drove in one run with a single. Emma House also had an important sacrifice bunt to help get the inning going.
Olivia Free and Ava Brown did the rest as the duo combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Free had two strikeouts in four innings, while Brown pitched an inning of relief.
Acuff went 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and three RBIs. Yancy and Parker were both 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Couch was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
LaFayette (20-6-1) will face top-ranked Wesleyan in the final, needing to beat the Lady Wolves twice to advance to the Class 3A Elite Eight in Columbus.
The two teams met Thursday in the winners' bracket final with Wesleyan claiming a 4-0 victory.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.