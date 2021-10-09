It was a tough Saturday for the LaFayette and Ringgold High School softball teams on the final day of the Region 6-AAA playoffs.
LaFayette dropped a one-game playoff to Sonoraville for the region championship, while Ringgold was beaten at home by Rockmart in a one-game playoff to determine the No. 3 seed.
Sonoraville 8, LaFayette 0
The Lady Ramblers were not able to collect a hit against Lady Phoenix fireballer Taylor Long, who struck out 14 batters in the contest, which was shortened to six innings by the run rule.
However, LaFayette had seven runners reach base in the game, four who drew walks and three that were hit with pitches.
Two Lady Ramblers reached base in the top of the second, fourth and sixth innings, but all three times, no runner was able to get past second base.
Olivia Free pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Ava Brown pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
As the No. 2 seed from 6-AAA, LaFayette (14-10) will host East Jackson (8-6), the No. 3 seed from Region 8, in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament. There will be a doubleheader this Wednesday (Oct. 13), starting at 3:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m., also at LaFayette.
Rockmart 12, Ringgold 8
Despite beating the Lady Jackets in both regular season meetings, the Lady Tigers came up short in the 6-AAA consolation game and will enter the state playoffs as a No. 4 seed for the second straight year.
A four-run fourth inning gave visiting Rockmart a 6-3 lead after they had trailed 3-2 three innings into the contest. The Lady Tigers got a run back in the sixth, but the Lady Jackets exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh.
Ringgold took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the seventh to score four times, but the Blue-and-White still came up four runs short of forcing extra innings.
Taylor Layne went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Addi Broome had a hit, scored once and drove in two runs. Riley Heard was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Maddy Bacon had two hits and scored two runs. Riley Burdette doubled in a run and Zoey DeFoor also collected an RBI.
Aubrey Lakin went 3.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and four walks. Bacon threw 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts, while Layne gave up four earned on five hits in her one inning of work.
As the No. 4 seed, Ringgold (18-7) will travel to Region 8 champion Franklin County (18-6) for a best-of-three series next week. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Ringgold beat the Lady Lions in Carnesville in the 2019 Class AAA state finals.
The starting date and time for the opening-round series was unknown as of press time.