LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers are still undefeated in Region 6-AAA play, but it took some two-out magic in the bottom of the ninth for them to post a 2-1 victory over Ringgold on Tuesday.

The game was moved to LaFayette due to unplayable field conditions in Ringgold.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

