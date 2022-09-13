The LaFayette Lady Ramblers are still undefeated in Region 6-AAA play, but it took some two-out magic in the bottom of the ninth for them to post a 2-1 victory over Ringgold on Tuesday.
The game was moved to LaFayette due to unplayable field conditions in Ringgold.
Ringgold escaped a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the fourth as pitcher Emorie Coles came up with a huge strikeout and the game would eventually go into extras.
The Lady Tigers got a leadoff double from Riley Heard, who tagged up to third on a flyball. Then, after Maddy Lee was issued an intentional walk, Bre Freeman drove in Heard with a groundout to finally put the first run of the game on the board.
In the bottom of the ninth, with Autumn Wells at second base, Emma Parker singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Wells raced home on a passed ball as Parker took third on the play. The freshman then scored the winning run moments later on an RBI-single by Jaselyn Couch.
Haynie Gilstrap had two of LaFayette's four hits, while Olivia Free also had a single. Free pitched all nine innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Coles pitched a gutsy game for Ringgold. The freshman went 8.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Heard went 2 for 4 in the game, while Zoey DeFoor had the only other hit for the Lady Tigers, a single.
LaFayette (11-2-1, 6-0) will get a home test from Bremen on Thursday, while Ringgold (3-8, 2-4) will look to regroup at home against LFO that same afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.