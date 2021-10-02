Even after victories over Rockmart and Adairsville in the past two days, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers still needed find a way to win at Coahulla Creek on Friday to secure an automatic berth in the state tournament.
And that's exactly what they did.
Taking advantage of some untimely wild pitches by Coahulla Creek pitchers, LaFayette scratched out solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings to tie the game before pushing home three runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Lady Colts, 5-2.
With the victory, LaFayette earned the No. 2 seed for the Region 6-AAA playoffs and will battle No. 1 seed Sonoraville in a three-game series next week for the region championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
Regardless of the outcome of the series, the Lady Ramblers can finish no lower than a No. 2 seed for state, meaning they will have at least one first-round state playoff series at home.
Coahulla Creek scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning and LaFayette would miss out on a couple of early scoring opportunities before finally breaking through in the fourth.
The Lady Ramblers loaded the bases before Summer Burkett scored from third base on a wild pitch. Then in the sixth, Burkett singled and took second and third on two passed balls before scoring on a fielder's choice off the bat of Abby Sansing to tie the game.
The game would eventually go to extras and in the top of the eighth, Sansing and Raven Yancy drew walks before pinch-runner Ashlynn Melvin stole third with Yancy taking second on the play.
After a strikeout got the Lady Colts one out away from getting out of the jam, freshman Olivia Acuff delivered the biggest hit of her young career with a two-run double to give LaFayette the lead for the first time in the game.
Olivia Free drew a walk and Acuff moved to third on a wild pitch. Moments later, another wild pitch allowed Acuff to scamper home with the Lady Ramblers' fifth and final run.
Free and the LaFayette defense then shut down Coahulla Creek in the bottom of the inning to send the Lady Ramblers to the region championship series.
LaFayette (14-9) had just four hits on the afternoon, two by Burkett, who scored twice. Free pitched all eight innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
The Lady Ramblers' win also means Ringgold will be the No. 3 seed in the region playoffs. The Lady Tigers will have to defeat No. 6 seed Murray County in a three-game series in order to qualify for the state playoffs. LaFayette and Ringgold both finished 12-4 in region play, but LaFayette had the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping the Lady Tigers in both games this season.
LaFayette will play a doubleheader at Sonoraville on Tuesday, starting at 4:30, while Game 3, if needed, would be back at Sonoraville at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.