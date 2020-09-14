The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up their second consecutive Region 6-AAA victory with a 9-1 triumph over Murray County in Chatsworth on Monday.
LaFayette did most of its damage in the top of the fourth inning as six consecutive batters reached base with one out, including a triple by Railee Lynn, an RBI-double by Haynie Gilstrap, a two-run single by Miccaylah Thompson and an RBI-single by Jaselyn Couch.
Summer Burkett added a two-run single in the top of the sixth to help cap the scoring.
Couch and Gilstrap had two hits each for LaFayette. Heather Tucker had a hit and scored once, while the Lady Ramblers took advantage of five Murray County errors on the night.
Gilstrap allowed just one earned run on six hits and a walk in five innings in the circle. She finished with one strikeout. Abby Gaoa pitched the final inning, walking one batter.
LaFayette (5-9, 4-6) will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Sonoraville at 5:30 p.m.