A six-run first inning outburst paved the way for an 11-0 lead and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers went on to run-rule Adairsville, 14-4, in a Region 6-AAA game Wednesday in Bartow County.
Olivia Free had a two-run single in the top of the first for the Lady Ramblers, which was followed later in the inning by a grand slam home run off the bat of freshman Emma Parker.
Three more runs scored in the top of the second, one on a double by Free and two on a double by Olivia Acuff. Acuff added another RBI-double in the top of the third to extend the lead.
LaFayette's final three runs came in the top of the fifth. Rylee Gamlen had an RBI-single and Raven Yancy scored on a wild pitch before Harley Perkins delivered an RBI-double.
Haynie Gilstrap finished the afternoon 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Jaselyn Couch scored twice and stole a base, while Macy Martin drew a walk and swiped a base.
Ava Brown scattered seven hits over five innings. She allowed three earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts as the Orange-and-Black (15-4-1, 9-2) took a brief half-game lead over Gordon Lee in the region standings. The Lady Trojans were off on Wednesday, but will host LFO later today.
