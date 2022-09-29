LaFayette Ramblers

A six-run first inning outburst paved the way for an 11-0 lead and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers went on to run-rule Adairsville, 14-4, in a Region 6-AAA game Wednesday in Bartow County.

Olivia Free had a two-run single in the top of the first for the Lady Ramblers, which was followed later in the inning by a grand slam home run off the bat of freshman Emma Parker.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

