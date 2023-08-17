LaFayette Ramblers

One night after erupting for 16 runs in a home win over Dade County, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers made the quick trip down Highway 27 and dealt the Chattooga Lady Indians an 8-0 defeat.

Suki Williams doubled in the top of the second and scored on an RBI-single by Olivia Free, which served as the only run in the first five innings of the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

