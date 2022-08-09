LaFayette Ramblers

After scoring five times in the third inning of their season-opening win over Heritage on Monday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers used another big inning to help claim a wild 10-7 win over Dade County in Trenton on Tuesday.

The game featured 27 hits and nine errors, five by the home team.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

