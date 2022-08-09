After scoring five times in the third inning of their season-opening win over Heritage on Monday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers used another big inning to help claim a wild 10-7 win over Dade County in Trenton on Tuesday.
The game featured 27 hits and nine errors, five by the home team.
The first seven hitters reached base for the Lady Ramblers in the top of the first inning. Olivia Acuff, Suki Williams and Ava Brown all delivered RBI-singles before Emma House cleared the bases with a three-run single. The seventh run scored after back-to-back errors on the Lady Wolverines.
Acuff made it 8-0 in the top of the second after doubling, reaching third on an error and scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Williams, while three walks and a sacrifice bunt set the table in the top of the third. Jaselyn Couch came through with an RBI-single to make it a 9-2 game after Dade had put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Wolverines would get back in the ball game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, including three straight doubles. However, LaFayette got a run back in the top of the fifth as Raven Yancy reached base and scored on an error.
Dade County's final run came in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Ramblers would shut the door the rest of the way, including a 4-6-3 double play in the seventh.
Brown ran her record to 2-0 in the circle already this season by allowing four earned runs in four innings. She surrendered nine hits and a walk, finishing with two strikeouts in LaFayette's second straight win over a state-ranked team. Freshman Emma Parker pitched three innings to pick up the save. She allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out three batters without issuing a walk.
Acuff went 4 for 5, while Couch, Williams and House each went 2 for 4. One of Williams' hits was a double, while Haynie Gilstrap also had a double in the victory. Parker and Jaiden Vinyard chipped in with additional singles.
LaFayette (2-0) will continue its long week on the road Wednesday at Chattooga before a rematch with Heritage Thursday afternoon in Boynton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.