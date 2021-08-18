The LaFayette Lady Ramblers are starting out 1-0 in Region 6-AAA play after hammering North Murray, 13-0, Wednesday afternoon in Chatsworth.
LaFayette (3-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead after scoring on an error in the top of the second inning and they tacked on another run in the third on an RBI-double by Olivia Free.
The two runs were plenty on this night, but just to make sure, the Lady Ramblers tacked on 11 insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning.
A total of 15 batters came to the plate during the frame with the first 12 reaching base successfully on four walks, four singles, a hit batter, two doubles - both by Free that brought in three total runs - and an inside-the-park grand slam by freshman Raven Yancy.
Yancy and Free both had three hits in the game, while Free matched her fellow freshman with four RBIs. Jaselyn Couch also had a double and drove in one run in the rout. Summer Burkett had a hit, drew two walks, scored once and drove in a run, while Ava Brown and Rylee Gamlen were each credited with an RBI.
Free and Brown took care of the rest. Free pitched four innings of two-hit ball, while Brown fanned two in her one inning of relief.
LaFayette will continue region play on Thursday with a home game against Murray County. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.