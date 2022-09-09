The LaFayette Lady Ramblers are beginning to open some eyes around the state.
The Orange-and-Black are ranked No. 7 in Class AAA this week by the website ScoreAtl.com and they remain the only team still unbeaten in Region 6 play following a 6-1 victory at Walker County rival Ridgeland on Thursday.
Haynie Gilstrap had an RBI-single in the top of the second inning and Olivia Acuff added a two-run double an inning later to make it a 3-0 Lady Rambler lead.
The Lady Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the third as Desiree Powell came through with a two-out run-scoring single.
However, LaFayette posted solo runs in each of the last three innings to pull away. Jaselyn Couch singled and scored on a Raven Yancy base hit in the fifth, Gilstrap added another RBI-single in the sixth, and Emma House delivered a two-out RBI-single in the seventh after Acuff ripped a double.
Acuff, Yancy, House and Gilstrap each had two hits apiece in the victory, while Rylee Gamlen came off the bench for a pinch-hit single.
Olivia Free allowed just one unearned run on four hits in five innings of work, finishing with five strikeouts, while Ava Brown allowed just one hit in two innings of relief.
Maddie O'Toole had a pair of hits for Ridgeland. Shayla Rosson doubled and Emma Fowler had a single.
Bralie Blevins allowed 10 hits over seven innings, but just three earned runs, to go with one walk and one strikeout.
LaFayette (10-2-1, 5-0) is scheduled to host Calhoun (No. 7, Class AAAAA) in a non-region game on Monday, while Ridgeland (5-12, 1-4 will have a tough region road test at No. 3-ranked Bremen on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.