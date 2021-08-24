The LaFayette Lady Ramblers bounced back from a tough road loss at Sonoraville on Monday night with an 8-7 home victory over Ringgold on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead early. Ava Raby delivered a two-run single in the top of the first inning, while Maddy Bacon and Zoey DeFoor picked up RBIs in the second inning.
LaFayette would get two of the runs back in the bottom of the second on an RBI-double by Abby Sansing and an RBI-single by Jaselyn Couch, but they would erupt for six runs one inning later.
Olivia Free got the inning started with a one-out solo homerun. Then, after Ringgold got the second out on a grounder, the next six LaFayette hitters reached base. Two go on base with walks and two were hit by pitches, including Sansing, who was plunked with the bases full to give herself another RBI. Couch then came through with a big two-run double and Raven Yancy capped the inning with a two-run single.
Ringgold would get back into the game with two runs in the top of the fourth on an RBI-single by Bacon and Raby's free pass with the bases loaded. But Free, who came into the game to pitch in the third inning, was able to escape further damage.
Both teams had chances to score in the sixth, only to see their opponents turn timely double plays to prevent big innings.
The Lady Tigers would load the bases in the top of the seventh on a hit batter and two consecutive LaFayette errors. Free would induce an infield pop-up for the first out before Autumn Green drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. However, one more flyout to left would end the game with the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Free picked up the win with five innings of relief. She allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Ava Brown pitched the first two innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits, though she did not factor in the decision.
Free also had a double at the plate in a 3 for 4 evening. Couch had two hits and drove in three, while Autumn Wells scored twice.
Ringgold got a 3 for 4 performance from DeFoor and a 3 for 3 night from Green, who scored twice. Raby drove in three runs, while Green, Riley Burdette and Baileigh Pitts all had doubles.
Aubrey Lakin pitched the first 2.2 innings. She allowed three earned runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts, while Taylor Layne gave up three earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. She walked two batters.
LaFayette (4-4, 2-1) will be at home again Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Adairsville, while Ringgold (3-3, 2-2) will go on the road Thursday to face Murray County. First pitch is 5:30 p.m.