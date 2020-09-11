Haynie Gilstrap went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two runs scored and also picked up the victory in the circle as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers breezed past visiting North Murray, 8-0, in a Region 6-AAA contest on Thursday.
Gilstrap worked all five innings of the run-rule victory. She scattered three hits, walked one batter and struck out three as the Lady Ramblers snapped a three-game skid.
Jaselyn Couch was 2 for 2 with a pair of stolen bases. Summer Burkett went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Railee Lynn scored twice and drove in two without a hit and Haven Yancy was 1 for 2 and knocked in one run.
LaFayette (4-9, 3-6) will be back on the road Monday afternoon as they take on Murray County in Chatsworth. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.