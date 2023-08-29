LaFayette Ramblers

LaFayette had just taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth at Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday night when the skies opened up. The heavy rain eventually forced the game to be called.

The game will be restarted and made up in its entirety on Wednesday (Aug. 30) at 5:30 p.m., although the location will be moved to the all-turf field of Edwards Park in Dalton.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

