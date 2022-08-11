LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers' early-season winning streak was halted on Wednesday night, but their unbeaten streak continued as they battled Chattooga to a rare 7-7 tie in a non-region game in Summerville.

The Lady Indians put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but LaFayette would break through with four runs in the top of the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

