The LaFayette Lady Ramblers' early-season winning streak was halted on Wednesday night, but their unbeaten streak continued as they battled Chattooga to a rare 7-7 tie in a non-region game in Summerville.
The Lady Indians put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but LaFayette would break through with four runs in the top of the third.
Jaiden Vinyard led off the inning with a double and Raven Yancy followed with a single before Vinyard came home on an error. Jaselyn Couch delivered a single and Emma Parker dropped down a bunt that moved two runners into scoring position.
Yancy came racing home on another error and Olivia Acuff delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Haynie Gilstrap later put her team ahead with a clutch two-out RBI-single to score courtesy runner Harley Perkins.
Acuff tripled to lead off the fifth and scored on another Chattooga error to add to LaFayette's lead, only to see the home team tie things up with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
LaFayette answered with two runs in the top half of the sixth. Vinyard and Yancy delivered back-to-back singles and Acuff came through with a two-out, two-run double to plate Yancy and pinch runner Jocelyn McCallie.
Chattooga responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game at 7-7. LaFayette was able to get a one-out double from Emma House in the top of the seventh, but left her stranded before retiring Chattooga in order in the bottom of the inning.
Sources say the contest was ended by the umpires after seven innings as there was no discussion of using the international tiebreaker prior to the game, despite both head coaches wanting the game to continue.
Couch, Acuff and Vinyard each had two hits, while Yancy went 3 for 3.
Parker, the freshman, pitched five innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. She turned things over to senior Ava Brown, who allowed two unearned runs in two innings of relief. She struck out one batter and gave up only one hit.
LaFayette (2-0-1) will head to Boynton today at 5 p.m. for a rematch against Heritage. The two teams met in south Walker County back on Monday with the Lady Ramblers picking up a 6-3 victory.
