The LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-AAA play following a 4-3 home loss to Murray County on Thursday.
LaFayette got two runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. However, they would give up a solo run in the top of the fourth and two in the top of the fifth. They would get one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but no more as they fell below .500 in region play.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched seven innings in the circle for the Lady Ramblers. She gave up six hits and two walks. She had six strikeouts and all four runs she allowed were unearned as LaFayette committed four errors on the evening.
Gilstrap also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run and two stolen bases.
Jaselyn Couch and Summer Burkett were both 1 for 4 with an RBI, while Macy Martin added a double.
LaFayette will head to Sonoraville on Monday for another 6-AAA contest.