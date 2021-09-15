Scoreless through nine innings, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers saw visiting Sonoraville score four times in the top of the 10th inning to claim a 4-0 victory in a Region 6-AAA contest on Tuesday night.
The Lady Phoenix had managed just four hits through the first nine innings, while the Lady Ramblers had collected just three hits, but things would change in the top of the 10th.
Starting the inning with a runner on second due to the international tiebreaker rule, the runner was moved to third before Sonoraville took the lead with a two-out RBI-single by Ava Lambert. Then, after the Lady Phoenix beat out a possible force play at second base, Daelynn Cochran launched a three-run homer give the guests some breathing room.
LaFayette started the bottom of the 10th with Olivia Acuff at second base and Haynie Jane Gilstrap was hit by a pitch. However, the next three batters went down on strikes to end the game.
Sonoraville pitcher Taylor Long gave up just three hits and one walk in 10 innings, while she finished with 21 strikeouts.
Olivia Free also battled for 10 innings. She gave up six hits and no walks with three strikeouts, while three of the four runs she allowed were earned.
Acuff went 2 for 4 with a double, while Raven Yancy had the only other hit for LaFayette (6-7, 4-2). The Lady Ramblers will play at Ringgold on Thursday.