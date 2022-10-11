LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers came into Tuesday's regular season finale at Bremen needing a victory to secure the outright Region 6-AAA championship.

However, the Orange-and-Black will have to settle for a No. 2 seed in the state playoffs after falling to the Lady Blue Devils, 4-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In