The LaFayette Lady Ramblers came into Tuesday's regular season finale at Bremen needing a victory to secure the outright Region 6-AAA championship.
However, the Orange-and-Black will have to settle for a No. 2 seed in the state playoffs after falling to the Lady Blue Devils, 4-0.
LaFayette's loss, coupled with Gordon Lee's victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday, left the Lady Ramblers and the Lady Trojans both at 11-3 and tied for first in the region standings.
Gordon Lee earned the No. 1 seed on the tiebreaker, which is fewest runs allowed between the two tied teams during their two games this season.
LaFayette defeated Gordon Lee earlier in the year, 8-4, but dropped a 10-5 decision in the rematch. The Lady Trojans allowed 13 runs in the two games, one fewer than LaFayette's 14.
In Tuesday's game, Bremen scored three times in the bottom of the first inning. The first three batters reached base with one scoring on a double by Hali Duke. The second run would score on an error and the third came home on a sacrifice fly.
Bremen's other run would come an inning later as Alivia Matthews doubled and scored on an error.
The Lady Ramblers left at least one runner on base in six of the seven innings. A double play in the bottom of the fifth thwarted a solid scoring chance and LaFayette loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to score.
Jaselyn Couch finished 2 for 4 with a stolen base for LaFayette, while Raven Yancy, Olivia Acuff and Emma Parker all had singles.
Olivia Free pitched the first five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. Ava Brown gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
LaFayette 18-5-1 will face Cedar Grove - the No. 3 seed from Region 5 - as part of a super regional next week that will also include the No. 4 seed from Region 8 and the Region 7 champion, who will host the regional.
The other two teams were not known as of press time.
The winner of the super regional will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Bremen finished as the No. 3 seed out of the region and will open its super regional against Carver of Atlanta, while Ringgold took the No. 4 spot. The Lady Tigers will open their super regional against Sandy Creek in Sandy Creek.
