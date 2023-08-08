LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers played their first game on their new turf field Tuesday night, but visiting Sonoraville spoiled the party by handing the Orange-and-Black a season-opening 6-4 defeat.

A two-run home run by Ashley Fountain gave the Lady Phoenix the lead in the top of the third inning. However, LaFayette would answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

