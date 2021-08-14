After seeing its home opener get rained out this past Monday night, LaFayette was finally able to welcome in Dade County for a Saturday afternoon matinee.
However, it was the Lady Wolverines spoiling the festivities with a 6-4 victory in a back-and-forth affair.
LaFayette took an initial 3-0 lead, only to see Dade put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Ramblers would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, but surrendered two runs in the top of the seventh and were not able to match it in the bottom of the frame.
Ava Brown gave up four earned runs in five innings in the circle. She surrendered six hits and one walk and finished with one strikeout. Olivia Free pitched two innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Haynie Jane Gilstrap delivered a pair of doubles and knocked in a run. Free was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Raven Yancy was 1 for 3 and scored once.
LaFayette (1-3) is slated to play Monday at Trion before traveling to North Murray on Tuesday to resume Region 6-AAA play. First pitch of both games is set for 5:30 p.m.