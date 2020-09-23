The LaFayette Lady Ramblers led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday. But the homestanding Adairsville Lady Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, tied the game in the bottom of the sixth and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-3 victory in the Region 6-AAA contest.
Heather Tucker had an RBI in the top of the third for the Lady Ramblers before Railee Lynee and Madi Ashley led off the fourth with back-to-back solo home runs.
Ashley also had a double as she and Summer Burkett both went 2 for 4. Haven Yancy also added a double at the plate.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits. She struck out three batters, but gave up five walks. Abby Gaoa threw the last 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk.
LaFayette (6-12, 5-9) will be back at home on Monday to take on Coahulla Creek at 5:30 p.m.