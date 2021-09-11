The Trion Lady Bulldogs put a damper on Senior Day festivities for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Saturday as they scored the last three runs of the game to pick up a 6-4 victory.
Abby Sansing had two hits, including a double, for the Lady Ramblers. She finished with a pair of RBIs, while Olivia Acuff and Summer Burkett each drove in a run.
Olivia Free threw six innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Ava Brown allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk in her one inning of relief.
LaFayette (5-6) will get back to Region 6-AAA play Monday afternoon at Murray County.