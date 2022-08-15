LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, who were averaging more than 6.5 runs per game in their first four contests, saw their bats silenced by Trion on Monday night in a 3-0 road loss.

Aubrey Burke was dealing for the Lady Bulldogs. She scattered five hits and two walks while striking out 10 in a complete game victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

