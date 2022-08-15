The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, who were averaging more than 6.5 runs per game in their first four contests, saw their bats silenced by Trion on Monday night in a 3-0 road loss.
Aubrey Burke was dealing for the Lady Bulldogs. She scattered five hits and two walks while striking out 10 in a complete game victory.
Trion pushed home a run in the bottom of the first inning on an error, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI-single by Lexi Baker. They tacked on two more insurance runs in the fifth after two singles and another LaFayette error, this one coming with two outs.
The Lady Ramblers had at least one runner on base in each of the last six innings, but we're unable to get the timely hits they needed.
Jaselyn Couch, Olivia Acuff, Olivia Free, Haynie Gilstrap and Emma House all had singles for LaFayette. Couch swiped two bases and Gilstrap finished with one.
Ava Brown pitched four innings, but took the tough loss. She allowed just six hits, did not issue a walk and finished with three strikeouts on the night. None of the runs she allowed were earned. Free pitched two scoreless innings of relief, giving up just one hit and striking out three.
LaFayette (2-2-1) will host Dade County Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a non-region contest. The two teams met in Trenton last Tuesday with the Lady Ramblers picking up a 10-7 victory.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.