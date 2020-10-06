The LaFayette Lady Ramblers (6-14, 5-11) managed just three hits in an 8-2 home loss to second-ranked Coahulla Creek Tuesday night in LaFayette.
Haven Yancy had a double, while Heather Tucker and Carlee Corbin each had singles. Miccaylah Thompson was credited with the Lady Ramblers' only RBI of the game.
Abby Gaoa pitched the first 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two strikeouts. Haynie Gilstrap pitched the final 4.2 innings. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two strikeouts.