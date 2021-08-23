The LaFayette Lady Ramblers tied up the game in the top of the sixth inning, but gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh and dropped a 3-2 decision at Sonoraville on Monday.
LaFayette had trouble stringing any hits together against Sonoraville ace Taylor Long, who finished with 16 strikeouts on the night. However, things would change in the sixth.
Jaselyn Couch broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single and Raven Yancy followed up with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Haynie Jane Gilstrap came through with a sacrifice fly to score Couch, while an error on the Lady Phoenix allowed Yancy to score the tying run.
Unfortunately for the Lady Ramblers, Sonoraville would get a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh before the winning run came home on a double.
Couch and Yancy had the only hits of the night for LaFayette. Olivia Free pitched 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.
LaFayette (3-4, 1-1) will continue Region 6-AAA play at home on Tuesday against Ringgold. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.