A five-run third inning proved to be all the offense LaFayette's Ava Brown would need as the senior pitcher picked up a complete-game 6-3 victory over visiting Heritage Monday night in the season opener for both clubs.
Brown scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in seven innings, finishing with one walk and one strikeout. She also delivered an RBI-single in the third.
After seeing their first six hitters retired in order to start the game, the Lady Ramblers got a leadoff single from freshman Emma House, who took second on a wild pitch. Raven Yancy drew a one-out walk and House later raced home on an error as Yancy took third on the play.
Another rookie, Emma Parker, recorded her first career RBI on a single as Jaselyn Couch moved to third. Parker scampered to second base without a throw moments later, while a wild pitch moved Parker to third as Couch came in with the third run of the frame.
Olivia Acuff followed up with an RBI-single and Suki Williams drew a walk, which signaled the end of the night for Heritage starter Addie Edwards.
Kelsey Anderson replaced Edwards in the circle and immediately got the second out on an infield pop-up. However, Brown extended the lead with an RBI-single as courtesy runner Autumn Wells came home to make it 5-0.
The Generals left three batters on base in the first three innings and saw a one-out single in the fourth snuffed out by a nifty Parker-to-Gilstrap 6-3 double play, but they would finally get on the board in the top of the fifth.
One-out singles by Savannah Wilson and Jenna Ryans, plus a fielder's choice off the bat of Lexi Duckett, put two runners in scoring position for Macie Collins, who came through with an RBI-single. Two more runs scored on a pair of LaFayette errors before Brown was able to get out of the jam.
LaFayette added one final insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. House delivered another leadoff single and was bunted to second by Haven Yancy. However, an error on the play allowed House to come all the way around for the sixth and final run of the game for the home team.
Couch and House each went 2 for 4. Couch contributed a pair of stolen bases, while Gilstrap also had a single.
Freshman Bailee Hollis had a pair of hits for Heritage, while another freshman, Landry White, also delivered a single. Anderson pitched 3.2 innings and gave up one unearned run on five hits. She struck out four without a walk, while Edwards threw the first 2.1 innings. She surrendered three earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
LaFayette (1-0) is scheduled to play road games each of the next three nights, at Dade County on Tuesday, at Chattooga on Wednesday and at Heritage on Thursday in a rematch.
Heritage (0-1) will also take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational this weekend at Heritage Point Park. They are slated to face Gordon Lee on Friday night before two early games against Kell and Woodland-Cartersville on Saturday.
