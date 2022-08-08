LaFayette Ramblers

A five-run third inning proved to be all the offense LaFayette's Ava Brown would need as the senior pitcher picked up a complete-game 6-3 victory over visiting Heritage Monday night in the season opener for both clubs.

Brown scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in seven innings, finishing with one walk and one strikeout. She also delivered an RBI-single in the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In