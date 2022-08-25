LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers extended their winning streak to four in a row on Thursday afternoon with a 8-4 victory over previously unbeaten Gordon Lee in a Region 6-AAA contest in south Walker County.

The Orange-and-Black also assumed the early lead in the region standings as LaFayette and Gordon Lee were the only two teams still unbeaten in 6-AAA coming into the matchup.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In