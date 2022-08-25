The LaFayette Lady Ramblers extended their winning streak to four in a row on Thursday afternoon with a 8-4 victory over previously unbeaten Gordon Lee in a Region 6-AAA contest in south Walker County.
The Orange-and-Black also assumed the early lead in the region standings as LaFayette and Gordon Lee were the only two teams still unbeaten in 6-AAA coming into the matchup.
LaFayette jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning. After loading the bases with a walk and two errors, Olivia Free singled in a run and Haynie Gilstrap walked with the bases loaded. Emma House later delivered a two-run double.
Gordon Lee got one of the runs back in the top of the second as they loaded the bases with a walk and two errors. Tenslee Wilson scored on a passed ball, but LaFayette got a grounder to get out of the inning.
Back-to-back singles by Jaselyn Couch and Raven Yancy put another run on the board for the Lady Ramblers in the bottom of the fourth, while an error and a double by Gordon Lee's Gracie Helton in the top of the fifth set the table for a two-out single from Dallas Wagoner that cut LaFayette's lead down to 5-2.
Then in the sixth, the Lady Trojans put runners at the corners with two outs and Helton came through with a two-run double to left to make it a one-run game. However, the Lady Ramblers came up big in the bottom of the frame.
House led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Couch came through with a one-out single and Yancy drove in a run with a base hit before Olivia Acuff singled to bring in the final two runs of the game.
Couch, Yancy and Acuff each finished with two hits on the day. Free got the start and went five innings. She gave up two unearned runs on three hits and finished with three walks and four strikeouts. Ava Brown worked two innings of relief, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits.
Helton went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Gordon Lee, while Lillian McCullough also picked up a single.
Sydney Garrett started the game and pitched the first 3.2 innings for the visitors. She allowed five runs, though only one was earned, on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. McCullough pitched 1.2 innings of relief, surrendering two earned runs on three hits, while Abby Logan gave up one earned run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.
LaFayette (6-2-1, 2-0) will play at Christian Heritage on Monday before getting back to region play with a home game against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (7-1, 1-1) will continue its region slate with a game at Ringgold on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.