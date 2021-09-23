The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a big road win on Thursday as they beat Adairsville, 4-1, for a Region 6-AAA victory in Bartow County.
Olivia Free drove in a run in the top of the first inning to give her team the lead, but it was the fifth inning that did the damage.
Olivia Acuff led off the frame with a double and courtesy runner Kayli Ballard was moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Haynie Jane Gilstrap. Abby Sansing, Summer Burkett and Macy Martin would give LaFayette breathing room with back-to-back-to-back RBI-doubles to add to the lead.
Acuff and Sansing each had two hits, while Autumn Wells scored one run as a pinch-runner. Free pitched all seven innings, striking out eight batters and walking two. She scattered five hits and allowed one earned run.
LaFayette (8-7, 6-2) will look to keep it going on Friday when Murray County comes to south Walker County for a 5:30 p.m. make-up game.
The Lady Ramblers will also be in action on Saturday ah home against LFO. The two teams will finish up their rain-suspended game from earlier in the season before making up their postponed game from Sept. 2.
That initial game, back on Aug. 10, was halted in the top of the seventh inning after visiting LaFayette had tied the game, 5-5.