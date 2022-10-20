The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, took advantage of six Cedar Grove errors and pounded out 15 hits to beat the Saints, 25-0, in Game 1 of a Class 3A Super Regional at Wesleyan on Thursday.
LaFayette scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and added 12 more in the second before finishing off the run-rule victory in the top of the third.
Twelve of LaFayette's 15 hits went for extra bases. Olivia Free was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and five RBIs. She hit two home runs on the day, one of which was inside-the-park. Jaselyn Couch also drove in five runs and scored three times. She finished with a triple and a home run.
Olivia Acuff had a pair of doubles and a triple in three at-bats, adding four RBIs. Haynie Gilstrap was 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Emma Parker was 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple. She also scored three times, while Raven Yancy was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Ava Brown pitched the first two innings and gave up just one hit and one walk. She struck out three batters before Marlie Day struck out two batters in one inning of relief.
LaFayette (19-5-1) will now await the winner of the next game between Wesleyan and Franklin County. The winners' bracket final is scheduled for 4 p.m. today.
The winner of the 4 p.m. game will advance to Friday's 5 p.m. championship game, while the loser will have to win an elimination bracket contest at 3 to advance. A second championship game, if needed, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Super Regional winner will move on to the Elite Eight in Columbus next week.
