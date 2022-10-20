LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, took advantage of six Cedar Grove errors and pounded out 15 hits to beat the Saints, 25-0, in Game 1 of a Class 3A Super Regional at Wesleyan on Thursday.

LaFayette scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and added 12 more in the second before finishing off the run-rule victory in the top of the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In