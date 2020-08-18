The LaFayette Lady Ramblers played small ball to perfection on Tuesday night and collected their first Region 6-AAA victory with a 9-1 decision at North Murray.
LaFayette scored twice in top of the first, added four runs in the second and picked up three more in the fourth. They collected seven hits, all singles, and took advantage of five walks from Lady Mountaineer pitchers.
Haynie Gilstrap gave up just three hits in the five-inning run-rule victory. She struck out three batters and walked none while the run she allowed was earned.
Jaselyn Couch and Summer Burkett each had two hits. Railee Lynn matched Gilstrap with one hit and two RBIs. Haven Yancy drove in two runs without a hit and Carlee Corbin was 1 for 2 and scored three times.
The Lady Ramblers (2-3, 1-1) will be back at home on Thursday for 5:30 p.m. game against Murray County as region play continues.