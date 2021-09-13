The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 4-1 in Region 6-AAA after a 10-2 victory at Murray County on Monday.
The Orange-and-Black scored three times in the first, third and fifth innings before putting the game away on the run rule.
Raven Yancy was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Suki Williams and Olivia Free each had a double and an RBI, while Abby Sansing and Summer Burkett both had a hit, a run, and an RBI.
Free pitched the first four innings. She scattered five hits, struck out three batters and did not give up a run. Ava Brown pitched an inning out of the bullpen. She gave up two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout.
LaFayette (6-6 overall) will host Sonoraville in a big region game on Tuesday.